PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 10-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was pulled out of a West Philadelphia pool Thursday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene at the Shepard Recreation Center in West Philadelphia.Another Pennsylvania County Raises Objection To Lawmaker's Election Audit
Police say the boy was swimming in the pool when his father turned away for a minute, and he went under.
The boy was pulled out of the pool by the lifeguard and police officers performed CPR on the child. Police say he started to breathe on his own.READ MORE: Delta Variant Causing Concerning Spike In COVID-19 Cases Among Unvaccinated In New Jersey
The boy was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is currently in stable condition.
“Safety in and around our public swimming pools is Philadelphia Parks & Recreation’s primary focus each summer … We are grateful to the dedicated lifeguards and pool staff whose training and vigilance is critical to pool safety,” a statement by Parks and Recreation reads, in part.MORE NEWS: Man In Critical Condition After Shot On Crowded SEPTA Bus In Center City, Philadelphia Police Say
The pool will remain closed for the rest of the night.