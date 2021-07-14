BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Bensalem police are searching for a man caught on camera slapping a SEPTA driver. Take a look at surveillance images of the suspect from Route 1 and Bristol Road on June 28.Child Tax Credit Update: What You Need To Know
Police say the suspect parked his silver Toyota hatchback in front of a SEPTA bus and then left the vehicle to yell at the driver.
Its alleged he later punched the window, reached in and slapped the driver in the face.
You are asked to call police if you recognize the suspect.