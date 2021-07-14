MT. LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) – A Mt. Laurel man who outraged a community over a racist rant has been ordered to remain behind bars. In Wednesday’s hearing, the judge cited Edward Mathews’ recent actions and his criminal past.

The hearing lasted just over two hours. The state also painted a picture as to when these allegations of harassment started.

Matthews is known as “Cagney” in the housing development where he has now resided for three years.

Throughout Wednesday’s hearing, there were several reports from three main victims that have allegedly been harassed by Matthews – dating back to last October.

He’s being accused of shooting ball-bearing ammunition into car windows and the homes of his neighbors. He’s also known to post handwritten notes, one of which the prosecutor read, “Why try to hide.”

Later the FBI confirmed the handwriting matched that of Mathews.

In another incident on camera, the prosecutor argued he called his Black neighbor a racial slur. After a different viral video of his racist rants, coupled with multiple police filings, he was later detained on July 5.

While in jail, a search warrant was issued where police found a slingshot, ball-bearing ammunition and drugs similar to speed in his home.

Due to his criminal history of 29 convictions and 11 missed court dates, it’s enough to keep him locked up until his trial.

The defense has seven days to appeal.