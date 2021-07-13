PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The water that caused flooding at the Lafayette Gardens condominiums off Bristol Pike in Bucks County has receded. The water came up so fast that people had to be rescued by the fire department on Monday.

The first responders had to use boats and military-style trucks to get people out of their homes, which included the elderly and children. Also, dozens of cars were submerged.

Bucks County officials said parts of the area got nine inches of rain.

Floodwaters from Monday afternoon’s storms were so powerful, they moved cars. Residents of Lafayette Gardens in @BensalemTwp @BucksCountyGovt had to be evacuated @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/zVy3O9YwQ6 — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) July 13, 2021

“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” said Victor Colon, who was displaced by the flooding. “Dude, I literally woke up getting ready to work and I just seen water filling up. My car is underwater. It’s bad.”

“We live right behind the creek so everything filled up and literally the water just piled up everywhere,” he added.

Dionna Miller, who was also displaced by the flooding, said it was a scary moment.

“I feel bad for people who lost possessions,” she said. “Everybody is OK and that’s what matters. These are just materials that are gone.”

The Red Cross said they are assisting about two dozen people with temporary shelter at Snyder Middle School in Bensalem.