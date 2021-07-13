PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles announced on Tuesday that they’ll hold joint training camp practices with the New England Patriots and New York Jets. After the Eagles open up the preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 12, they’ll host their Super Bowl LII opponent for two practices on Aug. 16 and Aug 17, before their Week 2 preseason game on Aug. 19 at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles will travel to the Jets’ facility for two joint practices on Aug. 24 and 25. The two teams will conclude their respective preseasons against each other on Aug. 27 at MetLife Stadium. The Eagles and Jets will also match up in Week 13 of the regular season.
The Eagles report to the NovaCare Complex for training camp in exactly two weeks.
Here are some other important dates before the Eagles kick off the regular season:
- Tuesday, July 27 – Report day at the NovaCare Complex
- Wednesday, July 28 – First Training Camp practice
- Saturday, August 7 – Harold Carmichael’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction
- Sunday, August 8 at 7 PM – First opportunity to see the 2021 Eagles in person during the public practice at Lincoln Financial Field (Tickets available here now. All proceeds benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.)
- Thursday, August 12 at 7 PM – Preseason opener vs. Steelers (NBC10, 94WIP)
- Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17 – Joint practices with the New England Patriots at the NovaCare Complex
- Tuesday, August 17 – Roster cutdown to 85 players
- Thursday, August 19 at 7 PM – Preseason vs. Patriots (NBC10, 94WIP)
- Saturday, August 21 – Fourth Annual Eagles Autism Challenge presented by Lincoln Financial Group
- Sunday, August 22 at 7 PM – Final public practice at Lincoln Financial Field (Tickets available here now. All proceeds benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.)
- Tuesday, August 24 and Wednesday, August 25 – Joint practices at the New York Jets
- Tuesday, August 24 – Roster cutdown to 80 players
- Thursday, August 27 at 7 PM – Preseason finale at New York Jets (NBC10, 94WIP)
- Tuesday, August 31 – Roster cutdown to 53 players
- Sunday, September 12 at 1 PM – Season opener at Atlanta Falcons