PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles announced on Tuesday that they’ll hold joint training camp practices with the New England Patriots and New York Jets. After the Eagles open up the preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 12, they’ll host their Super Bowl LII opponent for two practices on Aug. 16 and Aug 17, before their Week 2 preseason game on Aug. 19 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles will travel to the Jets’ facility for two joint practices on Aug. 24 and 25. The two teams will conclude their respective preseasons against each other on Aug. 27 at MetLife Stadium. The Eagles and Jets will also match up in Week 13 of the regular season.

The Eagles report to the NovaCare Complex for training camp in exactly two weeks.

Here are some other important dates before the Eagles kick off the regular season: