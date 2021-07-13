UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — The driver of a vehicle died after a crash with a SEPTA train in Upper Darby Tuesday afternoon. SEPTA officials say the vehicle and a SEPTA Media/Elwyn Line train were involved in a crash around 1:30 p.m. on Bishop Avenue.
SEPTA officials say the driver of the vehicle died.
There were 30 people on board the train at the time, but nobody was injured.
The incident happened between the Media/Elwyn Line's Primos and Secane Stations. The line is currently suspended.
There is no word at this time on the driver’s identity.