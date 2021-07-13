MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Abington Township are searching for three men who walked into a Wawa and held a semi-automatic gun to the cashier’s head during an early morning robbery, according to police. The Abington Township Police Department says this happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Wawa at 816 Old York Road.
Authorities say the men walked in with face masks and head coverings, armed with multiple semi-automatic guns.READ MORE: Reward Offered To Find Shooter Who Killed 10-Year-Old Jasadye Holder In Vineland
One of the weapons appeared to have a high-capacity magazine, the department says.READ MORE: Bucks County Man Uses Kayak To Help Injured Neighbor After 10 Inches Of Rain Leads To Flash Flooding In Croydon
One of the suspects held a weapon to the cashier’s head while ordering the employee to open the register. The three men took the money and left.MORE NEWS: 'I Never Saw It Like That': Burlington County Residents Begin Cleanup Efforts After Flooding
Anyone with information should call the Abington Township Police Department at 267-536-1100.