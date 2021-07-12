PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Philadelphia 76ers have found a new CEO tapping former Houston Rockets executive Tad Brown to take over. Brown will hold the same title with the New Jersey Devils as part of his role in Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment group, the company that owns both teams.

We are proud to welcome Tad Brown to the 76ers family as the new CEO of HBSE. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 12, 2021

Brown spent the past 15 seasons in the same position in Houston with the Rockets, serving as the franchise’s representative on the league’s board of governors. He resigned from that position in April of this year saying that he would be transitioning away from that role.

In his time in Houston, Brown worked closely with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. Over the 13 seasons the two were together in Houston, the Rockets enjoyed a 640-400 record.

“Tad has an extensive track record of success in the sports and entertainment industry, and we are excited to have him on board to lead our elite management team for HBSE’s next chapter,” co-founder David Blitzer said in a statement to Wojnarowski and ESPN. “With his experience and passion for growing businesses and global brands, he is poised to continue our organization’s path forward and reach new levels of achievement.”