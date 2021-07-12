DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Philadelphia School District teacher Daniel Gaudiello is facing child pornography charges. Chester County detectives say they found more than 200 images on a computer seized from his Downingtown home.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children led detectives to Gaudiello.

“It is sickening to think of the innocent young children who were posed and photographed to satisfy the degenerate behavior of the defendant and others like him. The sexual abuse of children happens far too frequently in Chester County, and my office is determined to put a stop to it. I ask that people sign up for a Stewards of Children virtual workshop to learn how to recognize, react to, and prevent child abuse by emailing County Coordinator Kate Walters at kwalters@chesco.org,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement.

The Philadelphia School District says Gaudiello has been reassigned to prevent any future contact with students. They say he has not worked with students since May of this year.

The 45-year-old is charged with 50 counts of dissemination of child pornography, and 50 counts of child pornography.