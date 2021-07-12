PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three men are hospitalized after a shooting Monday night, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
According to authorities, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in Glenwood. Officers arrived to the 3000 block of North 10th Street and found three Hispanic males with gunshot wounds.
Details are limited at this time, but the department said the three men – a 21-year-old, a 23-year-old, and a 58-year-old – are stable.
The department continues to investigate.
