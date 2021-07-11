Woman Shot After Fight Breaks Out At Northeast Philadelphia Bar

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was shot overnight after a fight broke out at a bar in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened at Krush Lounge on Rising Sun Avenue in Lawndale.

Police say the woman was shot in the leg and rushed to the hospital.

She’s expected to be OK.

Police have not made any arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.