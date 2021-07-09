PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have very a special anniversary to celebrate here at CBS3! Our own Ukee Washington has been with Eyewitness News for 35 years now!

That’s more than three decades of dedication to the amazing people in and around Philadelphia.

Ukee is a newsroom leader and a cheerleader for so many in life.

Some familiar faces wanted to send their congratulations.

“I’ll be 63 in August and I’ve lived my entire life in Philadelphia, and I can honestly say there’s only a handful of anchors, a handful of broadcasters, who have reached the level that you have reached. We believe you, you’re honest, you’re trustworthy, you’re fair. We just want you to understand how much you mean to us,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

“Every night at the end of the broadcast when you say ‘goodnight, family,’ you’re talking to me and you’re talking to all Philadelphians. You’re like a brother, a son, a grandson, an uncle and a nephew. You’re really a part of our family and I don’t say this a lot about anybody, but Ukee, we love you.”

And in true Ukee fashion, he’s spending his day off, giving back. He’s out at the 25th annual Hornet Golf Classic. The event benefits Delaware State University athletics.

We’re proud to call you family, Ukee!