PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – President Joe Biden will speak in Philadelphia Tuesday to discuss efforts to protect voting rights. The White House said in a Friday release the president will “deliver remarks on actions to protect the sacred, constitutional right to vote.”
Details on when and where President Biden will speak were not immediately available.
On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $25 million investment into the Democratic National Committee’s “I Will Vote Campaign.” According to CBS News, Vice President Harris and President Biden have held private events focused on voting rights as well.
A source confirms to Eyewitness News a delegation of local Democratic elected officials will join the president.