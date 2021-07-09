PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Philadelphia. Police say a man was found shot dead around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Moore and 32nd Streets.
Police say he had been shot in the back of the head.READ MORE: Tropical Storm Elsa Moves Out Of Delaware Valley After Slamming Jersey Shore With Heavy Rain, Strong Winds 2-Alarm Duplex Fire In Mercer County Kills 1 Person, Injures 4 Others
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not made any arrests.MORE NEWS: Letter Threatening Violence Against Cambodians In South Philadelphia Allegedly Written By 79-Year-Old Woman: Police
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.