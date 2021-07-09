Man Killed, Another Wounded In Hunting Park Shooting

TROPICAL STORM ELSAJersey Shore Hit With Heavy Rain, Strong Winds As Elsa Leaves Region
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting has left a man dead and another injured in Hunting Park. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Franklin and Bristol Streets.

Both of the victims are 22 years old.

The injured man, shot in the shoulder, is expected to survive.

Police say at least 27 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon and four unattended vehicles were struck by gunfire.

There’s no word on a motive for the shooting and no arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.