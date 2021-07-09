Man Killed, Another Wounded In Hunting Park Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting has left a man dead and another injured in Hunting Park. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Franklin and Bristol Streets.Tropical Storm Elsa Moves Out Of Delaware Valley After Slamming Jersey Shore With Heavy Rain, Strong Winds
Both of the victims are 22 years old.
The injured man, shot in the shoulder, is expected to survive.READ MORE: 2-Alarm Duplex Fire In Mercer County Kills 1 Person, Injures 4 Others
Police say at least 27 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon and four unattended vehicles were struck by gunfire.
There’s no word on a motive for the shooting and no arrests.MORE NEWS: Letter Threatening Violence Against Cambodians In South Philadelphia Allegedly Written By 79-Year-Old Woman: Police
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.