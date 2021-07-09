TROPICAL STORM ELSAJersey Shore Hit With Heavy Rain, Strong Winds As Elsa Leaves Region
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers haven’t played in a few weeks, but the team is still making news — specifically comments made by forward Danny Green on a podcast.

“I love our fans, but when things aren’t going well, they can turn on you,” Green said.

Green’s comments came on the latest episode of NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Takeoff with John Clark podcast. The three-time champ wasn’t snarky and wasn’t taking shots, but some fans are in their feelings about the comment.

On Thursday afternoon, Eyewitness News Sports Director Don Bell caught up with 76ers franchise icon Julius Erving and asked him about Philadelphia fans and how to get through it.

“I think you have to be honest with yourself. When you suck, you suck and when you’re good, you’re good. But my motto was, win without boasting and lose without crying so that always worked well with the Philadelphia fans,” Erving said, “because, man, if I did something really good or whatever, I didn’t have to boast about it, I just felt it was part of my job. And if we came up short or whatever, I was not going to sit on the corner and cry because I knew we were not going to get any sympathy. And we finally, after knocking at the door multiple times, we got over the hurdle and took care of the ‘we owe you one’ and all of that. But Philly fans are different, but they’re still the greatest fans in the league.”

As expected, Green’s comments created a stir among fans on social media.

Green will be a free agent this offseason.