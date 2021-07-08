STRATHMERE, N.J. (CBS) — A landmark at the Jersey Shore known for its spectacular seafood has had a makeover. Fans will get a real treat this summer at the Deauville Inn.

Are you looking for a place down the shore where you can do it all? Beach it, dock it, kick it, shuck it, slurp it and sip it? Well, you can do all of that and more at the Deauville Inn.

Since 1888, the Deauville Inn has been sitting on the island of Strathmere, and it’s sort of been this secret sandwiched between Ocean City and Sea Isle City. But a lot of people have said to get here quick because recently, a local has taken over and breathed new life into the menu and the location of this landmark.

“Families have been coming here year after year for generations,” Adam Modder said, “so we didn’t want to rip everything out and change the world. We modernized it with new furniture, walls and stuff, but we did want to harken back to old school and what this place was.”

