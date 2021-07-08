PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Before Elsa arrived, another system brought severe storms to parts of the region. In Wayne, part of a large tree came crashing down onto a home.
Fortunately, no one was home at the time.READ MORE: South Jersey Homeowners Brace For Potential Flooding, Power Outages Ahead Of Tropical Storm Elsa
Officials say the damage is extensive and the home has been deemed unsafe to live in.READ MORE: EYES ON ELSA: Tracking Tropical Storm Elsa As Jersey Shore Prepares For Potentially Dangerous Conditions
In Doylestown, the storms uprooted a massive tree along Almshouse Road.
That big tree also took down power lines with it.Letter Threatening Violence Against Cambodians In South Philadelphia Allegedly Written By 79-Year-Old Woman: Police
Utility crews are working to clean up the mess and restore power.