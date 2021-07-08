BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – As Elsa moves closer to our area, Jersey Shore residents are bracing themselves for the threat of flooding and powerful winds. Because of that threat power crews in both New Jersey and Delaware are warning of outages from Elsa.

But residents along the shore say they’re ready.

“I think what we learned from Sandy was not to be complacent,” Bob MacReady, of Bob’s Marine, said.

As Elsa heads towards the tri-state, many along the Jersey Shore are relying on past experiences to weather the storm.

“We usually move the car to higher ground, the other end of the island or where the clubhouse is, that’s the highest point,” Donna Herman, of Brigantine, said.

“We’re pulling out about 55 boats today [Wednesday],” MacReady said.

In Brigantine, locals like the owner of Bob’s Marine are already forecasting how the area will look come Friday.

“We’re almost two miles straight water over to Absecon so the waves can build up to five to six feet easily,” MacReady said.

He along with other residents say flooding is a big concern.

“This area will get it worse than the rest,” aJersey Shore resident said.

But that’s not all, experts say sustained winds at the shore could be as high as 35 to 40 mph with gusts even higher. High winds that will likely cause structural damage as well as knock down trees and power lines.

“You can’t let your guard down,” MacReady said.

Anyone along the coast is being warned to tie down or bring inside patio furniture or other items that can get tossed around as the winds pick up.

CBS3 reporter Jasmine Payoute reports.