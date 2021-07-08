AVALON, N.J. (CBS) — All eyes are on Tropical Storm Elsa at the Jersey Shore, leaving people preparing for potentially dangerous conditions. CBS3’s Matt Petrillo is in Avalon, Cape May County Thursday afternoon tracking the storm.

It’s certainly the calm before the storm. As of 12 p.m., it looked like it was a nice beach day, but Avalon officials are reminding people to secure all loose objects in yards and on decks and to move patio furniture and umbrellas inside.

CBS3 also found people preparing for the storm in another way — stocking up the liquor cabinets. Some people were at Fred’s Liquors getting what they consider essentials for any storm.

The manager tells CBS3 it’s been a busy morning.

“Definitely grabbing a couple extra 12 packs, or they’ll go for the handle instead of the smaller bottle of vodka or whiskey so that’s kind of a good thing, always good to see,” the manager said.

A beer manager at Fred’s Liquor Store in #Avalon tells us some people are preparing for #Elsa by making stop here before her arrival https://t.co/Orrsw5bnxv @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/HfMeDF9ndJ — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) July 8, 2021

For those heading down the shore for the weekend, being indoors will probably be the best place to be Thursday and Friday.

The surf already is starting to look choppy as Elsa makes her way up the East Coast.

