NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is throwing a ticker-tape parade Wednesday to say thank you to the essential workers who helped the city through the pandemic. The Hometown Heroes Parade kicked off at 11 a.m. in the Canyon of Heroes. A total of 2,500 people are taking part, including 13 marching bands.
While a parade may not be grand enough to honor these heroes, it’s a start.
“I am so grateful. It feels like we’re getting a big hug all over again from the entire city,” Sandra Lindsay told CBS2.
