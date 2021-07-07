BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) — As Elsa moves north, many along the Jersey Shore are bracing for the threat of flooding and high winds. Wednesday was a picture-perfect day to escape the heat at the shore, but locals aren’t taking any chances.

The biggest threat along the sea wall is flooding and there’s a chance come Friday when Elsa hits, this could be underwater.

“You can’t let your guard down,” one man said.

From the ocean to the bay, Brigantine locals are keeping a close eye on Elsa.

“We’re pulling out about 55 boats today,” said Bob MacReady.

MacReady has been overseeing Bob’s Marine for more than five decades.

“We’re almost two miles straight water over to Absecon, so the waves can build up to 5 to 6 feet easily,” he said.

“This area will get it worse than the rest,” a man said.

Flooding is also a big concern for waterfront residents Ken and Donna Herman.

“We usually move the car to higher ground, the other end of the island, or where the clubhouse is, that’s the highest point,” Donna Herman said.

While most are taking the storm in stride, everyone agrees, it’s better to err on the side of caution.

“I’ve got hurricane windows so I’m in good shape,” resident Jeff Graeff said.

“We’ve seen worse down here,” resident Jack Braconnier said.

“I think what we learned from Sandy was not to be complacent,” MacReady said.

Power crews in both New Jersey and Delaware are also warning of outages from Elsa. You’ll want to charge your devices Thursday if you are in the path of the storm.

Also, anyone along the coast is being warned to tie down or bring inside patio furniture or other items that can get tossed around as the winds pick up.

