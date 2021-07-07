CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Music and food will be on full display this summer in Philadelphia. Rock and roll legends Daryl Hall and John Oates will headline this year’s HoagieNation concert.

There will be two stages filled with music at The Mann at Fairmount Park on Aug. 7.

And you won’t want to miss the free hoagie tastings too.

Tickets are on sale now. If you had a ticket for last year’s HoagieNation that was canceled due to the pandemic you can use that too.

CBS3 is a sponsor of HoagieNation.