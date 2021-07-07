PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Music and food will be on full display this summer in Philadelphia. Rock and roll legends Daryl Hall and John Oates will headline this year’s HoagieNation concert.
There will be two stages filled with music at The Mann at Fairmount Park on Aug. 7.READ MORE: Tropical Storm Elsa: What To Expect In Your Neighborhood Thursday Night Into Friday Kenneth Heller Sentenced For Accidentally Killing Man While Hunting In Nockamixon State Park
And you won’t want to miss the free hoagie tastings too.
Tickets are on sale now. If you had a ticket for last year’s HoagieNation that was canceled due to the pandemic you can use that too.MORE NEWS: Tropical Storm Watch In Effect For Jersey Shore As Elsa Approaches
CBS3 is a sponsor of HoagieNation.