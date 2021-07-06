PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dangerous heat is driving some people to newly-opened city pools. It’s a scorcher out, but Philadelphia residents are getting access to additional city pools now that even more opened on Tuesday.

“It’s good to see that pools are opening back up again,” Shorief Miles said.

Dipping into a pool is a surefire way to cool off.

“It’s cold,” Hazir Muhammad said. “I mean, it’s better than being in the heat though.”

Real feel temperatures in South Philadelphia on Tuesday passed the three-digit mark. Four additional pools opened up in the city Tuesday to help residents cool off. Children were over the moon.

“When I can bring my friends and I can do flips and jump into the pool,” Lauren Williams said.

Parents welcomed it too.

“We’ll stay here all day until they close,” Lisa Sparks said. “Wear her out before she wears me out.”

“I brought four kids,” Miles said. “I brought them all. Why not? When you can do it, do it. You won’t regret it bringing out the kids.”

Also at Parks and Rec, the first day of summer camp arrived Tuesday.

“I get to go outside, because around our block is like crazy, people be shooting and all that, I just don’t like that stuff,” 10-year-old Naheim Gaymonhill said.

Some were so excited they couldn’t sleep Monday night.

“I was thinking about making new friends, making sure I followed the rules,” 8-year-old Kenyen Shorter said.

There’s a lot in store for them.

“All our trips this year are fun,” Madison Madgey, a camp counselor, said. “We have a bowling, roller skating, TNT amusement so it will be exciting.”

Parks and Rec says summer is in full swing.

The Heitzman Rec Center on Castor Avenue would have been the fifth additional pool to open Tuesday, but unfortunately, there was an issue and they couldn’t get the pooled chlorinated.

As for summer camp, it’s not too late to sign up if you still want your child to attend.