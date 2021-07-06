PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seven families, totaling 31 people, were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire in Southwest Philadelphia. The fire broke out shortly before 4 a.m. on the 5400 block of Pentridge Street.

Officials said the blaze damaged several row homes on the block.

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, one person and one firefighter were transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced families with temporary housing, food and clothing.

A spokesperson with the Red Cross said 13 adults and 18 children were displaced.

This fire — which affected multiple homes in Kingsessing — was placed under control at 4:17 a.m. https://t.co/FCNxSu5BgU — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) July 6, 2021

The fire was placed under control at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday, the fire department said.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.