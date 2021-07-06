PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tuesday, marks six months since a group of rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol. Federal agencies have already arrested more than 500 people but they are still looking for many more.

One of the most memorable images from that day was New Jersey Congressman Andy Kim getting on his hands and knees to clean the floor of the Capitol in the aftermath of the insurrection.

“Litter and trash and garbage and debris everywhere — all over the statues, the benches were all askew and it just broke my heart,” Kim said.

Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., helps ATF police officers clean up debris and personal belongings strewn across the floor of the Rotunda in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) @ap pic.twitter.com/hBsC70uxPW — Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) January 7, 2021

On Tuesday, the congressman announced he’s donating that blue suit he wore on Jan. 6 to The Smithsonian Institute.

6 months ago today I wore this blue suit as I cleaned the Capitol after the insurrection, now I just donated it to the Smithsonian. Jan6 must never be forgotten. While some try to erase history, I will fight to tell the story so it never happens again. Here is one story…(THREAD) pic.twitter.com/GKePd1ZMrr — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

Kim said he hopes the suit will ensure people “do not forget” one of the “darkest days in our democracy.”