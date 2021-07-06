CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 55-year-old man was killed after being trapped under a crane in University City Tuesday night. It happened on the 3100 block of Convention Avenue after 9:10 p.m.

Police say the man was trapped under the crane for an unknown amount of time.

He was eventually freed and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no word on what caused the crane to collapse at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.