PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies will send two players to the All-Star Game for the first time since the Obama Administration. Zack Wheeler and J.T. Realmuto will represent the Phillies in the Midsummer Classic next week at Coors Field in Denver. The two were named to the National League team on Sunday and were selected by a combination of player voting and the commissioner’s office.

Wheeler, who will head to the All-Star game for the first time in his career, is having a Cy-Young caliber season. He has 2.05 ERA in 17 starts this season and 139 strikeouts, which ranks first in MLB. He has a two strikeout edge over Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and three more strikeouts than New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

Wheeler is scheduled to pitch on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs for the last time before the Phillies head into the break. It’s also possible that he could start in the All-Star Game for the NL, but that will most likely go to deGrom, who’s one of the early favorites to win the league’s MVP award.

Realmuto earned his third straight trip to the All-Star game. He’ll back up Giants catcher Buster Posey.

Realmuto has missed nearly 20 games this season due to several injuries and being placed on the COVID-19 IL. He has eight home runs on year, a batting average of .263 and 31 RBIs.

In Sunday’s 11-1 loss to the San Diego Padres, Realmuto was the only Phillies player to contribute on offense. He went 2 for 4 with a solo home run.

Jean Segura might’ve been snubbed out of an All-Star nod. The Phillies’ starting second basemen is batting with a .327 average, which ranks second in the NL, and has been clutch at the plate all season. But, a strained groin injury that made him miss two weeks of the season most likely ruined his chances of making the team.

The Phillies will finish out the first half of their season on the road. They start a four-game series against the Cubs on Monday, followed by a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.