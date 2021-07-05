PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three men are wanted after Philadelphia police say they robbed a parking garage attendant at gunpoint Friday night. The incident happened at 929 Race Street around 8:30 p.m., the department said.
Police say three unknown Black men drove into the parking garage in a stolen blue Ford Explorer. When they got out of the SUV, they pointed a gun at the parking attendant and assaulted them.
The trio took off with money from the cash register, along with a safe. The department released security video of the suspects.
Anyone with information should call (215) 686-TIPS (8477).
Anyone with information should call (215) 686-TIPS (8477).