Philadelphia Police: Man Critically Injured After Shot In Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 3000 block of West Colona Street.
Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the back.
He is in critical, but stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.