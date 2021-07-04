PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Areas of morning fog and some overcast conditions will be the story for the start of the July 4th holiday. This will clear out throughout the morning and after it does, we are looking at a fairly nice Sunday afternoon.

Expect a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon with highs today that return to the low 80s after a cool and dreary Saturday for many. The humidity should remain low for the 4th as well.

Looking like a great day at the Shore or in the city for the 4th of July. Plenty of sunshine, highs in the 80s and low humidity. Can't ask for much better for your afternoon cook out! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/6gOgzTedTt — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) July 4, 2021

While it should remain dry across a vast majority of the region, a few isolated showers or a rumble of thunder are still not completely ruled out at times in the afternoon.

Our fireworks forecast for this evening is looking great. As it gets dark out, temperatures should be in the 70s with generally clear skies. Any firework displays in our area should go off without a hitch.

Tonight another night with areas of fog are possible and low in the middle 60s.

The long weekend will extend into Monday for many. It looks like another great day. Temperatures will return to a more normal range of the upper 80s as the humidity becomes more noticeable as well. Monday will remain dry and sunny for everyone.

After the 4th weekend wraps many head back to work for a shortened work week and we need to get ready for a return of dangerous heat and humidity for Tuesday and Wednesday @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/q66STnzPjJ — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) July 4, 2021

By the time many head back to work on Tuesday, the heat and humidity really start to peak once again under sunny skies. Tuesday we push back into the middle 90s but the feels like temperatures could push to near 100 like last week. That is the theme of days that will continue for Wednesday too, but we will add in a threat for a thunderstorm on Wednesday afternoon to along with the hot and steamy conditions. We drop back closer to the normal range of temperatures on the mid to upper 80s for the end of the week and start of the new weekend with a continued chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday through next Saturday.