Man Shot, Killed In Overbrook Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia’s Overbrook Park neighborhood. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of Westbury Drive.
Police found a man shot in the chest and rushed him to the hospital, where he died.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Fantastic 4th Of July Forecast With Temperatures In the Low 80s Philadelphia Police: Man Critically Injured After Shot In Strawberry Mansion
No arrests have been made, but a weapon has been recovered.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.