Man Shot, Killed In Overbrook Park

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia’s Overbrook Park neighborhood. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of Westbury Drive.

Police found a man shot in the chest and rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made, but a weapon has been recovered.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.