PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia will celebrate the 4th of July with America’s First Lady. Dr. Jill Biden joined Welcome America’s Celebration of Freedom ceremony.

The ceremony kicked off on Independence Square Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

“There’s no place this Philly girl would rather be than here with you.” @FLOTUS speaks at celebration of freedom ceremony. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/iSM5yASd3M — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) July 4, 2021

The ceremony celebrates the Fourth of July and observes the evolving history of America’s freedom, and will feature performances by the Philly POPS and R&B artist Saleka.

There will also be an abbreviated reading of the Declaration of Independence featuring 1000 Black Girl Books founder 16-year-old Marley Dias and artist Cam Anthony.

Tickets for the ceremony were free and on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first lady spent Saturday at a barbecue with New Hampshire’s two U.S. senators.

Her visit to Portsmouth is part of the Biden administration’s America’s Back Together tour to celebrate the country’s progress against COVID-19.