4TH OF JULY
ROAD CLOSURES
Broad + Market: A Festival Experience Powered by NRG
- South side lane of City Hall on South Penn Square
Celebration of Freedom: Street closure will affect 6th Street between Chestnut and Walnut Streets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
July Fourth Concert and Fireworks: The July Fourth Concert and Fireworks display will affect the following streets:
- North Georges Hill Drive between South Georges Hill Drive and Wynnefield Avenue from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Montgomery and Avenue of the Republic in front of The Mann Center for the Performing Arts during fireworks
- Ben Franklin Parkway inner and outer lanes from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- 20th Street between Arch Street and Ben Franklin Parkway from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- 21st Street at Pennsylvania Avenue from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- 22nd Street between Arch Street and Ben Franklin Parkway from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Spring Garden Street at 22nd Street from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Art Museum Tunnel from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- I76E Ramp at Spring Garden Street from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- 31st Street at Spring Garden Bridge from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Kelly Drive between Fairmount Avenue and Midvale Avenue from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Kelly Drive will be detoured from Strawberry Mansion to Fountain Green from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a regatta).