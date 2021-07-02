PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say robbed a gas station and held a woman at gunpoint on East Susquehanna Avenue in Fishtown. The incident happened Thursday around 3:15 a.m.
According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the unknown Black man walked into the Conoco gas station and went behind the counter.READ MORE: Young Girl Killed In Apparent Accidental Shooting Inside Kingsessing Home, Police Say
In surveillance video released by authorities, the man crouches down and points the gun at the employee, a 64-year-old woman. Authorities said he made verbal threats and took an undetermined amount of money.READ MORE: City Of Milford, Delaware Releases Photo From Possible Tornado Damage
The suspect then left in a white Honda SUV driven by an unknown person.MORE NEWS: 4th Of July Weekend Expected To Be Busiest Travel Weekend Since Start Of Pandemic
Anyone with information can call the department’s tip line at (215) 686-TIPS.