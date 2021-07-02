Police: Man Shot In Alley In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are trying to find the gunman who shot a man in Elmwood. Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, a 22-year-old man was shot in an alley near the 2500 block of South 69th Street.4th Of July Weekend Expected To Be Busiest Travel Weekend Since Start Of Pandemic
He was shot in the back and leg.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
No word on his condition.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.