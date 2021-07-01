PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — America’s birthplace has reopened after a long year of COVID restrictions and cancellations. And the City of Brotherly Love is ready to celebrate freedom, the way it should be this Fourth of July.

“It’s been so nice once the world started reopening,” Jonelle Georges, from Graduate Hospital, said.

This year Wawa’s Welcome America is back in a big way with live in-person programming. And organizers are now gearing up for the main event this weekend.

“July 4th is more than just a special day, it’s really ingrained in the fabric of Philadelphia,” Welcome America CEO Michael DelBene said. “We had a rough year, but to be back out this year and to be presenting these programs to our city, it just means the world to us.”

But, there are some changes from prior celebrations. This year’s free concert with Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida has moved from the Ben Franklin Parkway to the Mann Center in Fairmount Park — with limited seating and tickets are required.

“We’re making new tickets available every day,” DelBene said. “And they’ll be made available every day up to and including July 4th.”

Following the concert, live fireworks will take flight.

The July 4th fireworks return to the Art Museum this year. The show begins at 9:30 p.m. and guests are invited to start gathering along the Parkway at 8 p.m.

“It’s going to be spectacular,” DelBene said. “It really is the proper way to close out Wawa Welcome America, and Philadelphia loves its fireworks, so we’re excited to be back.”