PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Millions are on the move for the Fourth of July holiday — by plane, by rail, and by car. It’s quite a difference from last year when many stayed home because of the pandemic.

Travelers are making their way through security at Philadelphia International Airport. It’s extremely busy, but things are moving along.

“I am a little nervous though because this is my second time flying, period,” said Jazzmaine Fortune.

Fortune and Brian Austin are headed to Nashville to see family. But there’s a slight delay.

“Our flight was originally supposed to take off at about 1:30 or so, but I got the alert at 11:30 that it was delayed two hours so we just hung back home a little longer and kind of relaxed,” Austin said.

Due to Thursday’s severe weather, PHL so far has 137 delays and 27 cancellations. Ashlee Garcia’s flight is delayed for a second time.

“And now again I think another half hour it’s gonna be delayed,” she said.

An expected 340,000 passengers will fly in and out between Thursday and Monday, adding to the extraordinary numbers the airport is seeing for the month.

“Seeing 2.4 million passengers in a month is the most passengers we’ve seen since the pandemic began and that’s just a preliminary forecast so it could increase,” said Florence Brown, director of communications for the airport.

Airport officials suggest budgeting two hours for domestic travel and three hours if you’re flying internationally. You’ll also need patience on the road.

AAA reports Independence Day travel volume is back to pre-pandemic times.

“The great American road trip has returned as 90% of all travelers will go by car and the car travel volume will set a record for the July 4th holiday weekend,” said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.

Between employees and the number of travelers parking at the airport, the garage is currently at capacity. So if you are planning to fly out, you’re encouraged to use alternate transportation.