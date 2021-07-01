PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials have confirmed remains found in Frankford are not human and are actually of a dog. Philadelphia police said a sanitation worker found a dismembered body inside a trash bag on the 5700 block of Harbison Avenue, just after 8 a.m. Thursday.
Police were unable to determine age, race, or gender. The Medical Examiner’s Office later determined it was a dog.
The incident remains under investigation.
