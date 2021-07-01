CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials have confirmed remains found in Frankford are not human and are actually of a dog. Philadelphia police said a sanitation worker found a dismembered body inside a trash bag on the 5700 block of Harbison Avenue, just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: Bill Cosby Freed From Prison After Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned By Pennsylvania Supreme Court

Police were unable to determine age, race, or gender. The Medical Examiner’s Office later determined it was a dog.

The incident remains under investigation.

Sanitation Worker Finds Dismembered Body Inside Trash Bag In Frankford

MORE NEWS: New Jersey Team To Assist In Florida Condo Collapse Search

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 