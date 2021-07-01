PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new season of Big Brother premieres next week on CBS3. The 23rd season will feature 16 houseguests and two have ties to the Philadelphia area.
Twenty-nine-year-old Derek Frazier works as a safety officer for a living. He is from Philly and still lives in the city.
Twenty-seven-year-old Christie Valdiserri, a professional dancer, is originally from Philly but now lives in Southern California.
The 23rd season of Big Brother airs Wednesday, July 7.
Click here to view the full season 23 cast.