PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturning Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction on Wednesday ends an almost two-decade-long legal saga. It all started in 2004 when Andrea Constand accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in his Elkins Park home.
The following year, then Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor announced that he will not charge Cosby.
In 2006, Cosby settled a civil lawsuit filed by Constand.
In a deposition for that lawsuit, Cosby admitted getting quaaludes to give to women.
Almost a decade later, Montgomery County prosecutor Kevin Steele reopened the case against Cosby and he was arrested in December 2015.
The jury spent more than 50 hours deliberating in Cosby’s first trial but when they couldn’t reach a verdict, the judge declared a mistrial.
Then in 2018, a new jury convicted Cosby in his second trial.
He had been in prison since September 2018 when the judge sentenced him to three to ten years behind bars until the conviction was thrown out this afternoon.