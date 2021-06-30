PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One more day of extreme heat and humidity is likely for Wednesday. Temperatures today will rocket again into the upper 90s and feel like the low triple digits with the humidity.

However, while skies will remain mostly sunny for most of the day, thunderstorms will look to develop after about 3 p.m. Storms will be possible across most of the region, but the highest risk for storms will come across the north and west portions of the area. Some of these storms could be strong to severe as well, with gusty winds and periods of heavy rain. The threat for storms will continue throughout the evening and likely into at least the first half of the overnight hours as well, before we lose some energy and the threat dissipates likely after midnight.

Expect another warm and steamy night though across the region, with lows only dipping into the mid-70s.



Thursday will be cloudy or mostly cloudy at best, with shower and thunderstorm chances most if not all day. Severe weather chances on Thursday look fairly low, but the threat is there for heavy rain, leading to areas of flooding. We begin to slightly cool off Thursday as well, with highs only in the upper 80s, humidity remains high.

Chances for scattered rain showers persist into Friday, as we dip into the upper 70s now for high temperatures with mostly cloudy skies. By the time the holiday weekend rolls around, limited sunshine will finally be back in the forecast but we will need to watch for areas of scattered showers or a rumble of thunder both Saturday and Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 70s on Saturday, July 3rd and low 80s on the 4th.

The new shortened workweek will start Monday with another limited threat for showers and thunderstorms as we begin to rise back into the upper 80s before the 90s look to make a return by next Tuesday.