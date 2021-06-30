PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are expected to celebrate the start of the swim season Wednesday afternoon. The press conference will be held on CBSN Philly at 11:30 p.m.
- What: City officials celebrate the start of swim season
- Who: Mayor Jim Kenney, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, Deputy Mayor Cynthia Figueroa, Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell, Water Safety Instructor Will Coleman
- When: Wednesday, June 30
- Time: 11:30 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.