By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are expected to celebrate the start of the swim season Wednesday afternoon. The press conference will be held on CBSN Philly at 11:30 p.m.

  • What: City officials celebrate the start of swim season
  • Who: Mayor Jim Kenney, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, Deputy Mayor Cynthia Figueroa, Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell, Water Safety Instructor Will Coleman
  • When: Wednesday, June 30
  • Time: 11:30 a.m.
