PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — A firefighter was injured while responding to a trash fire at the Camden County Landfill. Fire crews responded to the 9000 block of River Road for a trash cell fire just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
One firefighter was injured during the operation and transported to an area hospital.
The firefighter's condition is unclear at this time.
No further information is available at this time.
