21-Year-Old Woman Shot, Killed In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Kensington. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Monday on the 200 block of East Cambria.
A 21-year-old woman was shot in the back.
She later died at the hospital.
No one has been arrested.