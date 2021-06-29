CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Kensington. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Monday on the 200 block of East Cambria.

21-Year-Old Woman Shot, Killed In Kensington

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the back.

She later died at the hospital.

No one has been arrested.