PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two males accused of robbing and attacking a 15-year-old and 12-year-old boy. Police say the two boys were playing basketball at Cione Recreation Center in Kensington on June 24 when they were approached by a group of males around 10 p.m.
One of the males started arguing with the boys. That’s when police say one of the boys was assaulted.READ MORE: Philadelphia Declares A Heat Emergency. Here's Where To Find A Cooling Center Near You
Police say the boy’s iPhone 11 stolen and $100 were taken from the other victim’s wallet.READ MORE: COOLING GUIDE: Where To Cool Off In Philly, Surrounding Suburbs And New Jersey
Police say the boy suffered minor bruising to his back and side from being kicked and punched.
The other boy was not injured.
The suspects then fled and were last seen North on Aramingo Avenue.MORE NEWS: Shade, Water Crucial For Pets During Heat Emergency; Report A Pet In Danger
If you have any information on this incident, call police.