NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A shooting investigation is unfolding outside the Christiana Mall in Newark. Chopper 3 was over the scene Monday evening.
You can see a car has crashed into a guard rail on Mall Road.
Delaware State Police say a victim was found inside a car with a gunshot wound. They say this is not a homicide and the mall is not on lockdown.
Police say all lanes on the Route 1 southbound ramp to the mall were closed, but have since reopened.
