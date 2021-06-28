PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials announced some of the city’s pools are opening this week, but not all of them. CBS3’s Matt Petrillo was outside the athletic recreation center in Brewerytown this afternoon.

The pool needs to be cleaned and filled before it opens on July 10.

Almost 50 city pools will open this summer, but more than 2 dozen pools will not open because the city is having difficulty hiring lifeguards.

Parks & Rec is working around the clock to hire lifeguards and prep our pools for summer fun! ⏰ Look out for the pool opening schedule on Monday, June 28. Until then, stay cool at a sprayground! 💧Find one near you ➡️ https://t.co/fC1MuwPDhA pic.twitter.com/eEuJ2fmjjw — Philadelphia Parks & Recreation (@PhilaParkandRec) June 25, 2021

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department says it’s been working around the clock to hire pool staff.

Starting pay for lifeguards was increased to $15 an hour, and the city will pay for the Red Cross Lifeguard Certification.

Still, Mayor Jim Kenney says the extra weekly federal unemployment benefits are essentially making people not want to work.

“Every industry in the country is having difficulty getting people to go to work,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “I suspect when the assistance runs out in September, people will start getting – but that’s not gonna solve our problem this summer. We’re working on it.”

Almost 50 city pools will open this summer on a rolling basis starting Wednesday. But, the city has sprinklers and spraygrounds already open.

Click here for the full list of city pools opening this summer.