PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia non-profit NOMO is asking anyone with information about a burglary at its headquarters to come forward. The chief operating officer tells Eyewitness News, new surveillance video shows thieves taking laptops, TVs, sewing machines, cameras, and studio equipment over a period of days.
NOMO is a non-profit that offers free resources for children and adults.
The organization estimates at least $25,000 in equipment was stolen.
"It's still a bunch of stuff down there that we haven't been able to go through to even notice was missing. So what really hurts about this situation is the simple fact that we are a nonprofit and we help the entire community," Dawan Williams of NOMO Foundation said.
Police are investigating the burglary.