NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — Two top members of the Pagans Motorcycle Club are facing federal assault charges in the U.S. Department of Justice’s crackdown on the outlaw gang, authorities say. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Luis “LuRoc” Arocho, 43, of Keansburg, New Jersey, and Maurice “Dawg” Guzman, 51, of Newark, are both charged with one count each of assault in aid of racketeering.

“This investigation has dealt a significant blow to the Pagans motorcycle gang,” Susan A. Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s New Jersey Division, said. “The use of violence, weapons, and intimidation was standard for this criminal organization, and law enforcement made it clear that their behavior would not be tolerated.”

The charges stem from an April 2018 assault on a Hells Angels member, the Pagans’ rival biker gang. Officials say the gas station parking lot assault involved Arocho and Guzman attacking the victim with an ax handle.

The release names Arocho and Guzman as high-ranking leaders in the Pagans’ organization.

Nine other club members are also facing federal charges from what the New Jersey State Police describe as an in-depth investigation.

“Long-term operations of this magnitude require a tremendous amount of work and patience by cooperating detectives, and while the full scope and impact of this investigation may yet be fully realized, its success continues a year after it began,” Col. Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, said.

The U.S. Department of Justice says there are “multiple” active chapters of the outlaw motorcycle club across New Jersey.

A list of those facing charges can be found here.

Arocho and Guzman each face a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison.